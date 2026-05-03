Guardians take win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Cleveland Guardians (18-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (17-16, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Parker Messick (3-0, 1.73 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Athletics: Aaron Civale (2-1, 3.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -120, Athletics +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Athletics.

The Athletics have a 17-16 record overall and a 7-8 record at home. The Athletics have a 14-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland has a 9-9 record on the road and an 18-16 record overall. The Guardians have gone 11-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has a .336 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has nine doubles and 10 home runs. Carlos Cortes is 15 for 33 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has six home runs, 23 walks and 14 RBIs while hitting .214 for the Guardians. Chase DeLauter is 16 for 35 with three doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hip), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press