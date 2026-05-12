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Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson goes on 10-day injured list with dislocated left shoulder

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By AP News
Athletics Orioles Baseball

Athletics Orioles Baseball

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WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a dislocated left shoulder.

Wilson was hurt during the fifth inning of a 2-1 loss Sunday at Baltimore after diving for Gunnar Henderson’s infield single. His IL placement was retroactive to Monday.

The A’s selected the contracts of outfielder Henry Bolte and infielder Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned infielder Brett Harris to the Aviators. Right-hander Eduarniel Núñez was designated for assignment and catcher Austin Wynns cleared waivers and was released.

The 24-year-old Wilson, an All-Star last season, was the team’s first-round selection at No. 6 overall in the 2023 amateur draft. He is batting .292 with three home runs and 19 RBIs over 39 games this season.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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