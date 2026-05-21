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Athletics’ Denzel Clarke has left hamstring strain that will sideline him until at least July

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By AP News

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke was returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas because of a “significant left hamstring strain” suffered during Tuesday night’s game and will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break, according to the team.

He has returned to Sacramento to continue his rehab after an MRI confirmed a high-grade strain. Clarke will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break in July.

Clarke was on a rehab assignment for a right foot bone bruise that forced him onto the 10-day injured list on April 22. The 26-year-old Canadian missed significant time last year as a rookie because of an adductor strain.

In 22 games for the Athletics this season, Clarke is hitting .170 with no homers, six RBIs, one double and two stolen bases.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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