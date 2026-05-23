From NBA All-Star Game, Super Bowl and now World Cup in a 16-month span, the Bay Area loves to host

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Bay Area loves its big sporting events.

With the NBA All-Star Game, Super Bowl and now World Cup all in a 16-month span, Northern California has been a non-stop host.

And never before has the same stadium held the Super Bowl and World Cup in the same year — now Levi’s Stadium, home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, will do so.

Santa Clara is set to host six World Cup games, five in the group stage and one in the knockout round. First up on June 13 features Qatar against Switzerland.

Here are five things to know for those coming to watch soccer or just be part of the scene in the San Francisco area:

Landmarks/Places to See

Northern California offers an abundance of activity for enthusiasts of all kinds. Highlights include wine country in Napa Valley and Sonoma, a tour of the old Alcatraz prison, the redwoods of Muir Woods or the picturesque Pacific Coast vistas along Highway 1,

Food Scene in the Bay Area

From Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in North Beach to the famous burritos in the Mission District and Sam’s Chowder House in Half Moon Bay or Mustards Grill in Napa Valley, there are renowned food options everywhere. For dessert, iconic Fentons Creamery in Oakland provides an old-school ice cream parlor feel with the option of sit-down or take-out from the counter. Sampling of flavors is encouraged.

Fan Zones

Starting on June 11, fans can watch matches for free from more than 30 locations as well as participating sports bars around the Bay Area. The Golden State Warriors and Valkyries’ Thrive City big screen at Chase Center is one, along with China Basin at Mission Rock near the San Francisco Giants’ ballpark. Also, PIER 39 should provide a picturesque backdrop for games.

In the East Bay, the independent Oakland Ballers team will host games at its home field of Raimondi Park. The famous Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is another spot.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is about bringing communities together and celebrating the beautiful game in every corner of our region,” said Zaileen Janmohamed, President & CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee. “We’re harnessing the breadth, diversity, and natural beauty of the entire Bay Area to ensure that no matter where you live or visit, you’ll have access to fun, community celebrations. This regional approach reflects our commitment to inclusivity and gives every county and community the opportunity to activate and be part of this historic moment.”

Transportation Options

For those looking to avoid heavy traffic and exorbitant parking fees, stadium officials suggest public transportation such as Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail and bus lines, ACE/Capitol Corridor heavy rail, which connects to Caltrain for direct access to San Francisco.

Stadium Tips

Traffic and parking in and around Levi’s Stadium can take hours to navigate, so plan your arrival with careful thought — because the logistical challenges of just getting into the venue could very well spoil the entire experience.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer