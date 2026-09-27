USC suspends LB Desman Stephens for 1 game for his dangerous hit on Oregon QB Dante Moore

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California suspended linebacker Desman Stephens for one game Sunday for his dangerous late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and his celebration afterward.

Stephens apologized and expressed empathy for Moore and his family in a statement issued by the Trojans. Coach Lincoln Riley called Stephens’ actions “unacceptable” while announcing the suspension for his starting linebacker, who won’t play when No. 18 USC hosts Washington next weekend.

Stephens, a junior from Clarkston, Michigan, was ejected for targeting after he dived in to hit Moore while the quarterback slid to the turf in the red zone during the second quarter of Oregon’s 41-27 victory Saturday night at the Coliseum.

Moore’s head snapped back and hit the turf hard, and he was motionless on the grass while the Ducks confronted the celebrating Stephens in a melee on the field. Moore eventually left the field on a stretcher and in an ambulance with a neck brace.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game,” Stephens said. “Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.

“I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Stephens’ hit was late and dangerous, with Oregon coach Dan Lanning calling it “disgusting.” Stephens drew even more ire for celebrating on the field and then smiling on the bench — and for returning to the Trojans’ sideline in the second half after being ejected.

Riley defended Stephens’ return to the sideline Saturday night, saying he was allowed back because “he’s on our football team.”

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC football nor of his personal character,” Riley said in a statement Sunday. “He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer