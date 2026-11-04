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Pepperdine Waves to take on the UCSB Gauchos Thursday

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By AP News

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at Pepperdine Waves (1-0)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts UCSB.

Pepperdine finished 21-13 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Waves averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 22.2 from deep.

UCSB went 11-7 in Big West play and 10-5 on the road a season ago. The Gauchos averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 26.6 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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