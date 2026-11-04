A’s hire Cam Castro from the Brewers as general manager

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Athletics president of baseball operations, Taylor Smith, made his first major decision since taking over two weeks ago, going to World Series champion Milwaukee to hire Cam Castro on Wednesday as general manager.

Castro, 36, was the Brewers’ senior vice president of player development and performance, and was with the club for eight years. He was the liaison between the front office and the coaching staff regarding player development.

“The A’s are a historic franchise with an incredible legacy,” Castro said in a statement. “I look forward to being a part of the next chapter of A’s baseball and developing a team, culture, and organization that our fans will be proud of.”

The A’s, who went 64-98 this season, are rebuilding their front office in anticipation of the organization’s planned moved to Las Vegas in 2028. They are scheduled to play their third and final season next year at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California.

Hiring Smith, who previously was in Boston and Tampa Bay, began that makeover.

“Cam will be an awesome addition to the front office and a great partner to me in running this organization,” Smith said in a statement. “He has experiences and skillsets that will complement me and the very talented people that we already have in the organization. He’s one of the best development minds in the game with a proven track record of building the systems and processes that develop a winner.”

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By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer