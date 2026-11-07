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UCSB hosts Oakland after Fields’ 23-point game

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By AP News

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at UCSB Gauchos (1-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

LINE: Gauchos -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits UCSB after Chris Fields Jr. scored 23 points in Oakland’s 81-63 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

UCSB went 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Gauchos allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Oakland went 16-16 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 82.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.7 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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