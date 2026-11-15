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Indrusaitis and Cooper net 21 apiece to lift California over Utah Tech 79-73

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By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Nojus Indrusaitis and Michael Cooper scored 21 points apiece as California rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Utah Tech 79-73 on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (3-2) trailed 41-32 at the break and were down 67-56 with 9:19 remaining before closing the game on a 23-6 run.

Cal’s Semetri Carr scored an and-1 to tie the game at 67 with 5:29 left, and Utah Tech’s Christian Gibson later tied it again at 71 with 1:37 remaining.

Cooper answered with a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to give Cal a 74-71 lead. Ethan Potter cut the margin to one before Indrusaitis scored with 17 seconds remaining and converted the free throw to make it 77-73.

Georgia transfer Jake Wilkins added two free throws in the final seconds.

Indrusaitis shot 7 of 13 from the field and 6 of 7 at the line. Cooper went 8 of 17 and made three 3-pointers.

Gibson led Utah Tech (1-3) with 22 points, while Potter finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah Tech shot 52% from the field, while Cal grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and forced 14 turnovers.

Up next

California: Hosts East Texas A&M on Thursday.

Utah Tech: At Washington this Thursday.

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