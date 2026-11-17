CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — A large plume of gas billowed high into the air Monday after crews drilling at a landfill in Los Angeles County caused a rush of gas to escape along with decomposing garbage.

Six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said Jonathan Torres, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. He did not provide details on who those people were.

The crews were conducting routine drilling about 150 feet (46 meters) below ground at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, said Capt. Aaron Katon, a spokesperson with the fire department. They ran into gas that occurs naturally in landfills due to decomposing garbage.

“As that gas escaped through that hole, it carried with it small pieces of decomposing garbage, which made the appearance of a large cloud that went into the air,” he said.

Officials monitored the air after the release and found that it poses no hazard to anyone in the community, Katon said.

By Monday night, the plume had diminished significantly, he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement that it is monitoring the situation.

The city of Santa Clarita warned the public to avoid the area around the landfill and told some nearby residents that they should be prepared to evacuate.

The facility is a 639-acre (259-hectare) solid waste landfill, according to California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control.