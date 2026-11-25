USC Trojans (6-0) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Trojans -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 USC and South Carolina square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Gamecocks have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. South Carolina scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-0 in non-conference play. USC scores 94.2 points while outscoring opponents by 33.0 points per game.

South Carolina makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). USC averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Fernandez is shooting 54.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Gamecocks. Aleksas Bieliauskas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Alijah Arenas is shooting 56.2% and averaging 21.3 points for the Trojans. Rodney Rice is averaging 20.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press