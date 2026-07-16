Week 19: Summerville High School, Livia Flores, Junior

Livia is not only an exceptional athlete but also places academics above everything else. Livia is a 4.0 GPA student and a three-sport athlete who often competes in two, and sometimes even three, sports simultaneously while maintaining her perfect academic record. In addition to her high school coursework, she is taking classes through Columbia College with the goal of earning her associate degree—or completing all of her general education requirements—by the time she graduates from high school.

Livia’s leads by example, setting the standard for hard work, commitment, and perseverance. Her dedication and character have earned her the respect of her teammates and coaches, making her a captain on many of her high school and travel teams. Her step-father, Ryan Wynne, says she “Consistently shines through in everything she does.” He also notes the way she balances both with humility, determination, and a genuine desire to be the best version of herself. Wynne states “She is an outstanding role model for her peers and represents what it truly means to be a student-athlete.” He concludes “As her parent, I am incredibly proud of all she has accomplished, but even more proud of the person she has become.”