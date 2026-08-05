Week 22: Sonora High School, Lemar Vaughn, Senior

Lemar Vaughn deserves KKBN’s High School Student Athlete of the Week because he is a hardworking dedicated athlete. He has been playing football for the Wildcats since he was nine years old. His Mother, Jessica Hernandez, says “He trains hard everyday to be the best he can be and it shows on the field.”

Vaughn has been recognized for his ability to hit hard and dominate defensively. He was recently listed as one of the top 12 athletes to watch out for this season in the Union Democrat.

Beyond sports Hernandez shares, “He is a great son, friend and all around amazing person. He truly deserves to be seen for all his hard work on and off the field.”