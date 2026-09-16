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Week 28: Sonora High School Gage Walker, Sophomore

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By Sabrina Biehl
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Gage Walker deserves the High School Student Athlete of the Week because he is a hardworking student and football player. During the day he spends his time in class and afternoons at football practice. His older brother Trystan Shepherd details, “but it doesn’t stop there. Gage is consistently working out on his off days and studying.” Every Saturday and Sunday without fail Walker does his workout routine on top of what he does at practice during the week. Congratulations to a very respectable and helpful young man!

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