Bangladesh wins toss and opts to bat against South Africa in Women’s Cricket World Cup

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup on Monday.

Bangladesh is currently sixth in the points’ table with one win from three games. It beat Pakistan before losing to England and New Zealand. It could potentially move to fourth with a win today.

South Africa is in fourth place with two wins from three games – opening with a loss to England before beating New Zealand and co-host India. The Proteas would leapfrog India into third with a win.

Both sides have made two changes to their lineups. Batter Fargana Hoque and all-rounder Ritu Moni come in for Bangladesh to replace Sumaiya Akter and Nishita Akter Nishi, respectively.

South Africa has brought in batting all-rounder Annerie Dercksen and medium pacer Masabata Klaas in place of Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka.

Like the India-Australia game here on Sunday, the ACA-VCDA Stadium again promises to be a run-fest with spin likely to play as role.

Batters should enjoy conditions in the afternoon, with evening dew aiding the chasing side. There is also a threat of rain.

___

Teams:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (captain/wk), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter

___

