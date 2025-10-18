Ami Nakai leads a podium sweep for Japan on debut in figure skating’s Grand Prix de France

ANGERS, France (AP) — Ami Nakai produced a big upset to beat three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto and lead a Japanese podium sweep in women’s figure skating at the first round of the Grand Prix series Saturday.

Competing in her first senior Grand Prix, Nakai put both hands to her mouth in shock at seeing her score of 149.08 in the free skate — a personal best by over 11 points — and 227.08 overall.

Skating to “What a Wonderful World,” Nakai was the only skater in the event to attempt a triple axel jump, even if she put a hand down to steady herself on the landing.

“Never did I think that I would be able to win, but I won this debut Grand Prix event, so I’m just elated,” Nakai, previously best known for a bronze at the 2023 world junior championships, said through an interpreter.

Sakamoto was second on 224.23 after rare errors on spins and Rion Sumiyoshi took the bronze with 216.06, overtaking Isabeau Levito of the United States in the free skate.

Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson took the ice dance lead with a score of 84.38 for their Spice Girls rhythm dance.

Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius took second for Lithuania on 80.98 and the 2022 Olympic champion Guillaume Cizeron fell during his dance with new partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry for France but their performance to “Vogue” was still good enough for third on 78. The ice dance event concludes Sunday.

World champion Ilia Malinin of the United States starts his Grand Prix campaign later Saturday with the men’s short program. The pairs free skate is also Saturday. World champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara lead after the short program.

The Grand Prix de France is the first of six regular season Grand Prix events building to a final in December. It’s a key test for skaters eyeing medals at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in February.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics