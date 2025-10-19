Australia bowls first in ODI against India led by new captain Shubman Gill

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia has won the toss and chosen to bowl Sunday in the first one-day international cricket match against India at Perth.

A strong-looking Indian team is led by Shubman Gill — India’s new ODI skipper replacing Rohit Sharma — as India cast an eye forward to the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Gill is now the test and ODI captain for India.

Sharma returns as a batter, and along with Virat Kohli, is back in the Indian fold for the first time since the Champions Trophy victory in March. The star duo had retired from tests ahead of the Indian tour to England.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc is back after being rested for recent series as the Australians prepare for a big summer with three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals against India, followed by the Ashes test series against England.

Mitch Marsh will skipper the hosts and open the batting later Sunday on his home pitch with Travis Head.

Matt Renshaw and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe have been called up along with Mitch Owen and Cooper Connolly in a new look middle order.

India’s eight-game tour of Australia sees them play ODIs in Perth, Adelaide (Oct. 23) and Sydney (Oct. 25) followed by five Twenty20 matches: Canberra (Oct. 29), Melbourne (Oct. 31), Hobart (Nov. 2), Gold Coast (Nov. 6) and Brisbane (Nov. 8).

___ Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (captain), Matt Short, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

