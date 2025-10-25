Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Australia wins toss and opts to bowl vs. South Africa in Women’s Cricket World Cup

Sponsored by:
By AP News
India Women's Cricket WCup

India Women's Cricket WCup

Photo Icon View Photos

INDORE, India (AP) — Tahlia McGrath won the toss and Australia opted to bowl against South Africa in a Women’s Cricket World Cup match Saturday that will determine the semifinals lineup.

The winner will finish as table-toppers and face co-hosts India in the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The losing side will play four-time champion England in the first semifinal in Guwahati.

South Africa has never beaten Australia in the tournament’s history.

Defending champion Australia is still without skipper Alyssa Healy, who has a calf injury.

The seven-time champions currently sit atop the table with 11 points, and South Africa trails by a point.

Australia is on an unbeaten 13-match streak in the tournament, stretching back to the previous edition in 2022.

This is the final game of the tournament at the Holkar Stadium. The pitch should be batting-friendly again, with evening dew potentially aiding the chasing side further.

___

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.