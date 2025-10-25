Australia wins toss and opts to bowl vs. South Africa in Women’s Cricket World Cup

INDORE, India (AP) — Tahlia McGrath won the toss and Australia opted to bowl against South Africa in a Women’s Cricket World Cup match Saturday that will determine the semifinals lineup.

The winner will finish as table-toppers and face co-hosts India in the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The losing side will play four-time champion England in the first semifinal in Guwahati.

South Africa has never beaten Australia in the tournament’s history.

Defending champion Australia is still without skipper Alyssa Healy, who has a calf injury.

The seven-time champions currently sit atop the table with 11 points, and South Africa trails by a point.

Australia is on an unbeaten 13-match streak in the tournament, stretching back to the previous edition in 2022.

This is the final game of the tournament at the Holkar Stadium. The pitch should be batting-friendly again, with evening dew potentially aiding the chasing side further.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (captain), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

