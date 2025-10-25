Japanese teen Nagasaki has 5-shot lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur and eyes spot in the Masters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Taisei Nagasaki birdied four of his last six holes Saturday as the 16-year-old from Japan pulled away with a 7-under 65, giving him a five-shot lead going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

At stake for Nagasaki in his debut in the Asia-Pacific Amateur is a spot in the Masters and British Open for the winner.

He was at 17-under 199 on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club, five shots clear of Rintaro Nakano of Japan, who had a 71. Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand shot 70 and was another shot behind.

Nagasaki started one shot out of a three-way tie for the lead and surged ahead with four birdies through seven holes. His finish was just as strong, even while failing to birdie the par-5 closing hole, to build his big lead.

It was the lowest 54-hole score to par since the Asia-Pacific Amateur began in 2010.

Nagasaki is coming off a tie for 47th in the Japan Open last week. He was runner-up at the Japan Amateur earlier this year.

He will be in the final group along Nakano and trying to become the fourth Japanese winner of the Asia-Pacific. Keita Nakajima won the Asia-Pacific the last time it was held in Dubai in 2021.

