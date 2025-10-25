Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Japanese teen Nagasaki has 5-shot lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur and eyes spot in the Masters

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Taisei Nagasaki birdied four of his last six holes Saturday as the 16-year-old from Japan pulled away with a 7-under 65, giving him a five-shot lead going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

At stake for Nagasaki in his debut in the Asia-Pacific Amateur is a spot in the Masters and British Open for the winner.

He was at 17-under 199 on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club, five shots clear of Rintaro Nakano of Japan, who had a 71. Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand shot 70 and was another shot behind.

Nagasaki started one shot out of a three-way tie for the lead and surged ahead with four birdies through seven holes. His finish was just as strong, even while failing to birdie the par-5 closing hole, to build his big lead.

It was the lowest 54-hole score to par since the Asia-Pacific Amateur began in 2010.

Nagasaki is coming off a tie for 47th in the Japan Open last week. He was runner-up at the Japan Amateur earlier this year.

He will be in the final group along Nakano and trying to become the fourth Japanese winner of the Asia-Pacific. Keita Nakajima won the Asia-Pacific the last time it was held in Dubai in 2021.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.