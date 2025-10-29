England wins toss and opts to bowl against South Africa in Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the opening Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

Four-time champion England finished second in the league stage, winning five out of seven games with one loss and one no-result. South Africa was third with five wins and two losses.

England beat South Africa by 10 wickets in their league encounter at the same venue, the Proteas having been bowled out for 69 in 29.4 overs. The two sides also met in the semi-finals of the previous two editions in 2017 and 2022, England winning on both occasions.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has recovered from a shoulder issue sustained while fielding in the final league game against New Zealand and England is unchanged.

South Africa has made one change, batting all-rounder Anneke Bosch coming in for medium pacer Masabata Klaas.

Slow bowling will be key, with 41 of the 63 wickets having fallen to spinners at this venue in the tournament.

The average first innings score is 186. Evening dew could aid the chasing side.

Line-ups:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

England: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

