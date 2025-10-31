Babar becomes highest T20 run-scorer in Pakistan’s big win against South Africa

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Babar Azam broke Rohit Sharma’s record for most runs in men’s Twenty20s as Pakistan hammered South Africa by nine wickets and leveled their series on Friday.

Saim Ayub returned to form with a belligerent unbeaten 71 off 38 balls as Pakistan raced to 112-1 in just 13.1 overs after bowling out South Africa for 110. Fast bowlers Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf shared seven wickets.

The third and deciding T20 is on Saturday.

Babar needed nine runs to pass Sharma’s record of 4,231 runs and finished 11 not out. He overtook the Indian batter’s record when he drove spinner Donovan Ferreira for a single to long-off.

Pakistan recalled Babar for his first T20s in almost a year after Fakhar Zaman was rested. Babar missed the chance in the first match to set the record when he was dismissed for a two-ball duck at Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Babar has 4,234 runs in 130 T20s, including 36 half-centuries and three centuries. His strike rate of 129 has often been criticized. He missed the Asia Cup in which Pakistan was beaten by India.

Sharma played 159 T20s but quit international cricket’s shortest format after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket