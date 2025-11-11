Sri Lanka wins toss and fielding first against Pakistan in 1st ODI

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in their one-day international on Tuesday.

Captain Charith Asalanka said he expected dew later in the night at Pindi Cricket Stadium and was encouraged to bowl first.

Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has returned to the ODI format and a debut was handed to 24-year-old left-handed opener Kamil Mishara.

Pakistan made one forced change from the team which won the third and decisive ODI against South Africa last Saturday. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who bagged a career-best 4-27 on Saturday, was unwell and replaced by fast bowler Naseem Shah.

In the absence of specialist spinner Abrar, Pakistan will bank on spin all-rounders Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz.

Rawalpindi will host all the three ODIs in the series this week before Zimbabwe joins Pakistan and Sri Lanka for a Twenty20 tri-series.

Pakistan, led by new ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, turned around its below-par performances in 2025 by beating a depleted South Africa 2-1 last week.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.

