South Africa hits back on second day of 1st test against India as hosts are 138-4 at lunch

KOLKATA, India (AP) — South Africa took three wickets in the first session on Saturday on the second day of the first cricket test against India, leaving the hosts on 138-4 at Eden Gardens.

Skipper Shubman Gill also retired hurt to compound India’s problems on an increasingly tough wicket, and it still trailed by 21 runs. South Africa was bowled out for 159 runs in its first innings on the first day, with Jasprit Bumrah taking 5-27.

Ravindra Jadeja (11 not out) and Dhruv Jurel, on 5, were batting at the lunch break.

K.L. Rahul and Washington Sundar negotiated the first hour of play without any further loss after starting the day at 37-1. The pair added 38 runs in 14 overs, scoring at a fair clip as the ball was still hard.

After the drinks break, though, South Africa struck three times in the second hour of play to even things out even as India scored 101 runs in the session.

Sundar was the first to go — out caught at slip off Simon Harmer who found ample help from the pitch. Sundar scored 29 runs off 82 balls, with two fours and a six.

Skipper Gill retired hurt after facing only three deliveries — he felt a jerk in his neck when hitting his first boundary and walked off retired hurt.

India’s 100 came up in the 38th over, but shortly after Rahul was also caught at slip — Aiden Markram took a low, sharp catch as Keshav Maharaj got his first wicket. Rahul made 39 off 119 balls, with four fours and a six.

Maharaj could have had a second — Markram failed to latch onto a sharp, quick edge off Rishabh Pant early in his innings. Pant went on to score 27 off 24 balls, including two sixes in his trademark aggressive style.

South Africa hasn’t won a test in India in 15 years.

The second test will be played from Nov. 22 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium, which hosted multiple games in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup but will become a men’s test venue for the first time.

Recently, India beat West Indies 2-0, with left-arm wrist spinner Yadav the leading bowler with 12 wickets. South Africa drew a two-test series in Pakistan 1-1.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket