Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Congo beats Nigeria in penalty shootout to advance to World Cup intercontinental playoffs

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Congo Nigeria WCup Soccer

Congo Nigeria WCup Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Congo advanced to the World Cup intercontinental playoffs after beating Nigeria in a Sunday night penalty shootout.

Chancel Mbemba struck the decisive spot kick to seal a 4-3 shootout victory for Congo after the final playoff match of African qualifying ended 1-1 after extra time in Rabat, Morocco.

Congo’s victory secured its place in FIFA’s six-team intercontinental playoff tournament in March that will send two teams to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Nigeria led after three minutes of the game through Frank Onyeka’s goal before Mechak Elia leveled for Congo in the 32nd.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League, was substituted at halftime.

Mbemba had scored in added time in Congo’s 1-0 win against Cameroon on Thursday to secure a place in the final. This time he was the hero in the shootout.

Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia have already qualified for the World Cup from Africa.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.