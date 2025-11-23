Muthusamy and Verreynne’s unbroken stand frustrates India on Day 2 of 2nd test

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — An unbroken 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne helped South Africa reach 316-6 at tea on Day 2 of the second cricket test against India.

Resuming from an overnight 247-6, the duo batted out the 30-over morning session on a placid pitch and denied India any chance to make headway into the Proteas’ lower order.

At tea, which has been swapped with the longer lunch interval due to light concerns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Muthusamy was unbeaten on 56, with Verreynne not out on 38, sharing a 70-run partnership.

Muthusamy’s third test half century came off 121 balls, with five boundaries.

After a chanceless first hour, India thought it had a desperately needed breakthrough as the interval beckoned when Ravindra Jadeja had Muthusamy leg before wicket when on 48. The batter reviewed and the TV umpire found the ball had grazed the glove, saving Muthusamy and denying Jadeja (1-47) his second wicket of the innings.

On Saturday’s opening day, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked 3-48 as India — led by Rishabh Pant, who is standing in for the injured Shubman Gill — made good progress late in the day after South Africa had won the toss and opted to bat.

Tristan Stubbs top-scored with 49 off 112 balls, but the Proteas lost four wickets in the final session to concede the advantage gained in the first two sessions on a decent batting surface.

Play was called off in the late afternoon because of bad light.

The Proteas won the first test in Kolkata by 30 runs for its first test win in India in 15 years and is chasing a first series win on Indian soil since 2000-01.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket