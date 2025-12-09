South Africa dismissed for 74 in its lowest T20 total as India wins series opener by 101 runs

CUTTACK, India (AP) — South Africa was all out for its lowest-ever total in Twenty20 cricket, scoring only 74 as India won the series opener by 101 runs on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls and India scored 175-6 after losing the toss.

South Africa never got its chase off the ground and collapsed from 45-3 to 74 all out in 12.3 overs with India’s six bowlers getting at least a wicket each.

South Africa’s previous lowest T20 total of 87 was also against India, in 2022.

India had lost openers Abhishek Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (4) cheaply before Pandya helped to revive India from 78-4 in the 12th over. The allrounder hit four sixes and six fours.

The five-match series is in preparation for the T20 World Cup in India in February.

India won the ODI series against South Africa 2-1 after losing the test series 2-0.

