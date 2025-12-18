Turkey warns Russia and Ukraine over Black Sea security after shooting down drone

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has warned Russia and Ukraine to exercise greater caution regarding Black Sea security after its air force shot down a drone that entered Turkish airspace, the defense ministry said Thursday.

F‑16 fighter jets were dispatched on Monday after an “out of control” drone approached Turkish airspace from the Black Sea. The drone was shot down in a safe area to protect civilians and air traffic, officials said. The incident followed recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian “shadow fleet” tankers off the Turkish coast, as well as warnings from Turkish officials about the risk of the war in Ukraine spilling over into the region.

“Because of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, our counterparts have been warned that both sides need to be more careful regarding incidents that could negatively affect the security of the Black Sea,” the ministry said.

Turkish authorities have not disclosed the drone’s origin.

The ministry said that the object likely broke into small fragments that scattered over a wide area, making its identification more difficult. Search and technical analysis efforts were still underway, it added.

Ukraine said its naval drones struck two tankers on Nov. 28. A third vessel was struck Dec. 2 as it headed toward the Turkish port of Sinop.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the earlier attacks as a threat to “navigational safety, life and the environment, especially in our own exclusive zone.”