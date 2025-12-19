UK government acknowledges it is investigating cyber incident after media reports

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Friday it is investigating a “cyber incident” following news reports that hackers linked to China have gained access to thousands of confidential documents held by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Trade Minister Chris Bryant said the investigation began in October and the government believes there is a “fairly low risk” that anyone’s personal information has been compromised.

The comments came after The Sun newspaper reported that Storm 1849, a hacking gang linked to the Chinese government, may have gained access to information related to tens of thousands of visas.

“That is pure speculation, and I’m really not wanting to inflame more speculation,” Bryant told the BBC. “I think it’s also speculation as to whether it relates directly to China.”

The allegations come at a sensitive time in Britain’s relationship with China as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government tries to rebuild trade and diplomatic links that have been strained by concerns about Chinese spying and human rights abuses.

Starmer reportedly plans to travel to China in late January, the first time a British prime minister will visit the country since 2018. Meanwhile, the government has delayed a decision on China’s plans to build a massive new embassy in London amid criticism that it could be used as a base for espionage.

Bryant said the government is trying to take a pragmatic approach to its relations with China, recognizing that there are areas where the two country’s can work together and others where Britain has to challenge Beijing.

“I think our relationship with China has to be one with our eyes wide open,” he said. “And we’ve been very clear on that from the beginning.”

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press