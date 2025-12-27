Zayne Parekh scores twice and Canada tops Czechia this time around at World Juniors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Zayne Parekh scored twice, Canada had four goals in the third period and the Canadians defeated Czechia 7-5 on Friday night at the World Junior Championships.

Canada, the 20-time champion, is looking to return to the podium after being eliminated by Czechia in the quarterfinals in each of the past two tournaments. Czechia took the bronze both times.

There were three goals in the first 6 1/2 minutes of an explosive third period capped by Tij Iginla’s goal that gave Canada a 5-4 lead. Ethan MacKenzie’s goal a few minutes later made it 6-4 for the Canadians.

Tomas Galvas scored for Czechia with 4 1/2 minutes left in the game and Porter Martone found the empty net for Canada to wrap up the scoring.

Czechia outshot Canada 33-27.

Carter George stooped 28 shots for Canada and Michal Orsulak had 20 saves for Czechia.

Martin Brady’s goal nearly 14 minutes into the first period gave Canada a 1-0 lead. Brady took a centering pass from Gavin McKenna near the front of the crease and beat Orsulak to his left side.

Thomas Poletin tied it for Czechia at 17:01 but it took Canada just 37 seconds to go back ahead, 2-1, on a goal by Michael Hage.

Vojtech Cihar tied it at 2-2 early in the second period and Petr Sikora’s goal after 12 minutes of the second period gave Czechia its first lead, 3-2. Canada’s Parekh tied it up three minutes before the end of the period when he fired from behind the right circle after taking a pass from Cameron Reid.

Up next

Canada plays Latvia on Saturday and Czechia faces Denmark, also on Saturday.