Algeria books place in Africa Cup knockout stage as France great Zidane cheers team on

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Zinedine Zidane watched again and Riyad Mahrez scored again as Algeria reached the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Mahrez took his tally to three goals in two games with a penalty in the 23rd minute. The ball went one way, the goalkeeper the other, and it was enough for the Fennec Foxes to advance to the knockout stage with a maximum six points in Group E.

It came as a relief for the many Algeria fans who had made the relatively short trip to the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat. The team went out after the group stage in both editions after winning the 2019 title in Egypt.

The spot kick was awarded by referee Daniel Laryea Nii Ayi after Rayan Aït-Nouri tumbled as he was trying to go past Burkinabe defender Ismahila Ouédraogo.

Algeria dominated the ball and the Stallions had more chances without really troubling Zidane’s son Luca in the Algeria goal until he was tested by Lassina Traoré in the 83rd.

Cyriaque Irié might have equalized in stoppage time but his header went straight to the Algeria goalkeeper, who has been given a chance to shine for the country of his grandfather because of a knee injury to Alexandre Oukidja, who would likely have started.

There was a cheer when the big screens showed the senior Zidane, the France great, watching while well wrapped up against the cold. He was also present for Algeria’s opening win over Sudan.

Algeria defender Samir Chergui, only recently back from a hamstring problem, had to go off before the hour-mark with what looked like another leg injury.

Burkina Faso stayed second in the group on three points, after its opening win over Equatorial Guinea.

Earlier, Sudan – which is playing despite a brutal war at home – revived its chances of progression with a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca.

“Our ambition is to win the title, not just to achieve a single victory,” Sudan coach James Kwesi Appiah said.

Sudan faces Burkina Faso in their final group game on Wednesday with a place in the last 16 at stake. The top two progress from each group, along with the best third-place finishers.

Defending champion Ivory Coast faces five-time winner Cameroon later in Group F, where Mozambique boosted its hopes of progression with a 3-2 win over Gabon.

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer