Somalia’s president in Turkey for talks after Israel recognizes Somaliland

ISTANBUL (AP) — Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following Israel’s announcement recognizing Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia.

Turkish officials said the discussions will focus on new steps to deepen cooperation between their two countries, Somalia’s ongoing fight against terrorism, efforts to strengthen national unity and regional developments.

Turkey has become one of Somalia’s closest allies over the past decade, providing military training and supporting infrastructure projects. It operates a military base in Mogadishu, where Somali forces are trained, and has dispatched a seismic research vessel — escorted by naval ships — to survey Somalia’s coast for potential oil and gas reserves.

Last week, Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland, drawing strong condemnation from Turkey — already at odds with Israel over the war in Gaza — as well as from Somalia and other nations.

Ankara called the move unlawful and warned it could destabilize the fragile balance in the Horn of Africa. The reasons behind Israel’s declaration remain unclear.

Earlier in 2025, Turkey hosted talks between Ethiopia and Somalia to address tensions sparked by a deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland to lease land along its coastline for a naval base. In return, Ethiopia pledged to recognize Somaliland’s independence — a step Somalia says violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somaliland, a territory of more than 3 million people in the Horn of Africa, seceded from Somalia more than three decades ago, but it has not been internationally recognized as an independent state by any country until now.