List of aid groups working in Gaza that Israel is suspending

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it’s suspending humanitarian organizations that have failed to meet its new rules to vet international groups working in the Gaza Strip.
They include some of the world’s most prominent and outspoken aid organizations, including Doctors Without Borders.
The suspension begins Jan. 1. International organizations have said Israel’s rules are arbitrary and could endanger staff. Israel has accused militant groups of operating under the cover of international organizations, something the groups deny.
The Israeli defense body that oversees humanitarian aid to Gaza, COGAT, said that the organizations on the list contribute less than 1% of the total aid going into the Gaza Strip, and that help will continue to enter from organizations that did receive permits to continue operating in Gaza.
Here are the groups affected:
1. Action Against Hunger
2. ActionAid
3. Alianza por la Solidaridad
4. Campaign for the Children of Palestine
5. CARE
6. DanChurchAid
7. Danish Refugee Council
8. Handicap International: Humanity & Inclusion
9. Japan International Volunteer Center
10. Medecins du Monde France
11. Medecins du Monde Switzerland
12. Medecins Sans Frontieres Belgium
13. Medecins Sans Frontieres France
14. Medecins Sans Frontieres Nederland
15. Medicos del Mundo
16. Mercy Corps
17. MSF Spain
18. Norwegian Refugee Council
19. Oxfam Novib
20. Premiere Urgence Internationale
21. Terre des hommes Lausanne
22. International Rescue Committee
23. WeWorld-GVC
24. World Vision International
25. Relief International
26. Fondazione AVSI
27. Movement for Peace-MPDL
28. American Friends Service Committee
29. Medico International
30. Palestine Solidarity Association in Sweden
31. Defense for Children International
32. Medical Aid for Palestinians UK
33. Caritas Internationalis
34. Caritas Jerusalem
35. Near East Council of Churches
36. Oxfam Quebec
37. War Child Holland