Marseille has two players sent off in 2-0 home loss to Nantes in Ligue 1 ahead of Paris derby

PARIS (AP) — Marseille’s year got off to a bad start when it had two players sent off and lost 2-0 at home to struggling Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

A win would have put some pressure on second-placed Paris Saint-Germain ahead of its game against Paris FC later Sunday in the first capital city derby in the French men’s league since 1990.

But Marseille’s defeat left it four points behind PSG in third spot. Marseille is now level on points with fourth-placed Lille with the teams separated by goal difference.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has tried to improve the mentality and concentration of the team since taking charge last season, but again lamented the same shortcomings.

“We need to look at ourselves. If we play this kind of match, if we don’t show more desire to win, we get what we deserve, which is no better than third place,” he said. “We started the match badly, even with 11 against 11, lacking energy, lacking what it takes to play.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went straight into the Marseille starting lineup, despite only recently playing for Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marseille fans held a minute’s silence before the game at Stade Velodrome in memory of former Marseille coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who died on Dec. 26 aged 72. Gasset had a brief spell in charge of Marseille in 2024.

After Nantes had an early goal ruled out for offside following a video review, Marseille midfielder Arthur Vermeeren was shown a straight red card in the 26th minute for a late tackle on goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Five minutes later, defender Fabien Centonze gave Nantes the lead when he tapped in after goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli saved Matthis Abline’s shot.

Marseille’s afternoon got worse when midfielder Bilal Nadir was shown a second yellow card and sent off in the 56th for fouling Deiver Machado from behind near the halfway line.

New signing Rémy Cabella sealed the win for 16th-placed Nantes with a late penalty.

Other matches

Substitute Noam Obougou scored a late winner as Le Havre beat Angers 2-1 to move away from the relegation zone.

Le Havre led through 19-year-old forward Kenny Quetant and Louis Mouton equalized in the second half.

Last-placed Metz drew 1-1 at Lorient.

Defender Sadibou Sané put Metz ahead in the first half and Bamba Dieng earned a point for Lorient with a second-half diving header from Pablo Pagis’ cross.

Imposing striker Ludovic Ajorque scored with a backheeled goal from a cross as Brest beat Auxerre 2-0.

Surprise leader Lens won at Toulouse 3-0 on Friday to ensure it kept top spot from PSG. ___

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer