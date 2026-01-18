Jeong scores late as Union Berlin draws 1-1 at Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Substitute Jeong Woo-yeong scored a late equalizer as Union Berlin snatched a point with a 1-1 draw at Stuttgart in the German league on Sunday.

Chris Führich had put the hosts ahead near the hour-mark before Jeong’s equalizer in the 83rd minute extended Union’s unbeaten run to five matches.

Stuttgart missed the chance to move into the top three. Sebastian Hoeness’ team is fourth in the standings, level on points with third-placed Hoffenheim, which has one match in hand.

The hosts dominated early on — with Union threatening on the break — and took the lead when Ramon Hendriks set up Führich, who slotted home with right-footed strike.

Jeong came on in the 75th minute and the South Korea midfielder scored against his former club with a precise finish into the top corner.

Bayern Munich, which routed Leipzig 5-1 on Saturday, tops the standings with an 11-point lead. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund scraped past St. Pauli 3-2 on Saturday after letting a two-goal lead slip.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer