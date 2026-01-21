Germany arrests woman accused of supplying war-related information to Russian agent

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of supplying information related to Russia’s war in Ukraine to a Russian intelligence agent and helping to get him access to political events in Berlin, prosecutors said.

The German-Ukrainian dual citizen, identified only as Ilona W. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in the German capital, federal prosecutors said. Her address was searched, as were those of two other suspects who weren’t arrested. She is accused of acting for a foreign intelligence service.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Ilona W. had been in contact since at least November 2023 with a man at the Russian Embassy in Berlin who works for a Russian intelligence service.

They alleged that, on various occasions, she supplied him with information linked to the war in Ukraine. She allegedly helped with inquiries about defense industry locations, drone tests and planned drone deliveries to Ukraine, and turned to former employees in “the area of operations of the Defense Ministry” who were personal acquaintances.

The woman also occasionally helped her Russian Embassy contact visit political events in Berlin under aliases so that he could make contacts for Russian intelligence, prosecutors said.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Mitko Müller said the investigation also involves two former German military employees, a recently retired officer and a civil servant who left over 15 years ago.

Both are suspected of disclosing information to the woman who was arrested Wednesday, but investigators are looking into whether they knew it was destined for foreign intelligence.