Nigeria’s president to make a state visit to the UK in March

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Buckingham Palace said Sunday that Nigeria’s president is set to make a state visit to the U.K. in March.

Officials said President Bola Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu will travel to the U.K. on March 18 and 19 in the first state visit to Britain by a Nigerian president in almost four decades.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host them at Windsor Castle. Full details of the visit are expected at a later date.

Charles, who visited Nigeria four times from 1990 to 2018 before he became king, previously received Tinubu at Buckingham Palace in September 2024.

Previous state visits by a Nigerian leader took place in 1973, 1981 and 1989.

A state visit usually starts with an official reception hosted by the king and includes a carriage procession and a state banquet.