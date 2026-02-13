Australia wins the toss and fields against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Captain Mitchell Marsh continued his recovery from a testicular injury as Australia won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup on Friday.

Marsh sustained the injury in the nets on the eve of Australia’s opening Group B game and missed Australia’s 67-run win against Ireland. Travis Head will continue to lead the side in Marsh’s absence.

Tim David was one of the two changes Australia made from the first game as the middle-order batter returned for his first game since a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Big Bash League. David replaced Cooper Connolly with fast bowler Xavier Bartlett making way for Ben Dwarshuis.

It is the first T20 World Cup game between the two nations since Zimbabwe’s stunning five-wicket win over Australia in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

Zimbabwe, which started the tournament with an eight-wicket win over Oman, also made two changes with veteran Brendan Taylor, who retired hurt in the first game, replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Fast bowler Richard Ngarava was rested and Tony Munyonga made his way into the playing XI.

Later Friday

Four associate nations will be involved in the two other games on Friday. United Arab Emirates will be looking for its first win when it takes on Canada in a Group D game at New Delhi.

The United States, which has already lost to India and Pakistan in Group A, will meet the Netherlands at Chennai, India.

___

Lineups:

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani.

Australia: Travis Head (captain), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

___

