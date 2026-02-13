Skip to main content
Switzerland forward Kevin Fiala taken off ice at Olympics on stretcher with leg injury

By AP News

MILAN (AP) — Switzerland forward Kevin Fiala sustained a leg injury and was taken off the ice on a stretcher late in a game against Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday.

The Los Angeles Kings star went down when he collided with Tom Wilson with just under three minutes left in Canada’s 5-1 victory.

Fiala backed into a hit on Wilson near the boards and immediately went to the ice. After a stoppage in play, medical personnel attended to Fiala.

Fiala was placed face down on a stretcher and his left leg appeared to be in an air cast as he was wheeled out.

The 29-year-old Fiala is in his 12th NHL season and fourth with the Kings. He has 40 points in 56 games this season.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

