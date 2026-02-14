England fields against Scotland at T20 World Cup, Ireland thumps Oman for first win

KOLKATA, India (AP) — England won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in their Group C game at the T20 Cricket World Cup in Kolkata on Saturday.

England lost to the West Indies last time out after surviving a scare in the opening game against Nepal before notching a four-run win.

Captain Harry Brook wanted to chase against Scotland, which beat first-timer Italy by 73 runs after losing to the West Indies in its first group game.

“We fancy chasing with a quick outfield and a good wicket,” Brook said at the toss. “We were too careful with the bat versus West Indies.”

Both teams are unchanged.

Scotland was included late in the tournament after Bangladesh refused to travel to co-host India due to security concerns.

Captain Richie Berrington said he would have liked to bat first but “the key is how we play spin in the middle period.”

Ireland thumps Oman

In Colombo, Lorcan Tucker’s blistering unbeaten 94 off 51 balls earned Ireland its first win in the tournament as it crushed Oman by 96 runs in Group B.

Tucker, leading the side after Paul Stirling was ruled out of the World Cup due to a knee injury, powered Ireland to this tournament’s highest score of 235-5.

Gareth Delany hit 56 and George Dockrell smashed three sixes off the final three balls in a blazing 35 not out off nine deliveries.

In reply, Oman was bowled out for 139 in 18 overs after losing the last eight wickets for just 42 runs.

Opener Aamir Kaleem (50) and Hammad Mirza (46) put on 73 for the third wicket, but once Kaleem holed out after scoring his 28-ball half century, the Oman innings folded quickly. Fast bowler Josh Little grabbed 3-16 while Matthew Humphreys (2-27) and Barry McCarthy (2-32) shared four wickets.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket