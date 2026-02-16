Skip to main content
Afghanistan finally registers victory at T20 World Cup, England wins toss and bats first vs Italy

By AP News
Afghanistan United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket

DELHI, India (AP) — Afghanistan shrugged off back-to-back defeats in its first two games to finally register a first win at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, beating the United Arab Emirates by five wickets on Monday.

Azmatullah Omarzai hit 40 not out off 21 balls and opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 53 off 41 deliveries as Afghanistan, coming off the narrowest of narrow losses to 2024 runnerup South Africa in a Group D contest decided after a second Super Over, finished on 162-5 in 19.2 overs.

It was a good all-round showing from Omarzai, who also picked up 4-15 in four overs to help restrict UAE to 160-9 after his team had won the toss.

Afghanistan, though, only has a slim chance of qualifying for the Super Eights.

New Zealand has four points from two wins and could knock out Afghanistan if it beats Canada in Chennai on Tuesday. The Afghans play Canada in their final game in Chennai on Thursday.

Monday’s result meant South Africa became the third team to qualify for the Super Eights, joining India and West Indies in the tournament’s second stage.

Meanwhile, England won the toss and opted to bat against Italy in their Group C game in Kolkata.

Victory would confirm England’s spot in the Super Eights.

Unbeaten co-host Sri Lanka plays struggling Australia in a Group B contest in Pallekele later.

Australia must win to stay alive in the tournament.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

