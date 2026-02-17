Kenya launches a carbon registry to boost climate finance and credibility

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has launched a national carbon registry, aiming to position itself as a global hub for high-integrity carbon credits at a time when scrutiny of climate offset markets is intensifying worldwide.

The registry, unveiled in Nairobi by the Ministry of Environment and the National Environment Management Authority, will serve as the central platform to track carbon credit projects, verify emissions reductions and prevent double counting, a persistent problem that has undermined confidence in carbon markets.

The move comes as developing countries seek a greater share of climate financing through carbon trading under rules established by the Paris Climate agreement. That pact, signed just over a decade ago, commits countries to keeping the rise in global temperatures by the year 2100 compared with preindustrial times “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and says they will “endeavor to limit” them even more, to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Africa holds vast carbon sinks but gets only a small share of global carbon market investment.

Kenya, which has extensive forests, grasslands and renewable energy resources, hopes to attract foreign investment while ensuring local communities’ benefit.

Carbon markets allow countries and companies to offset climate-changing emissions by buying credits generated by projects that reduce or remove carbon dioxide, such as forest conservation or renewable energy. Critics have long warned that weak oversight, inflated claims and poor benefit-sharing have eroded trust in offset programs.

“Today, that narrative changes,” said Deborah Mlongo, cabinet secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.

“This launch sends a clear signal to investors and the international community,” Mlongo said. “Kenya is ready to participate in global carbon markets with transparency, integrity and strong governance.”

Kenyan officials say the new registry will provide a transparent national accounting system aligned with international standards. It records project approvals, tracks emissions reductions and authorizes carbon credit transfers.

It will help Kenya comply with international carbon trading rules governing how emissions reductions can be transferred between countries without being counted twice.

Developers and investors are showing strong interest, having submitted more than 80 carbon project concept notes, officials said.

“This registry becomes the backbone of an efficient market,” said Ali Mohamed, Kenya’s special climate envoy. “It enables tracking of projects, issuance of units and corresponding adjustments, strengthening trust in Kenya as a serious and reliable carbon market jurisdiction.”

Kenya’s government estimates carbon markets could generate significant investment while supporting conservation, job creation and sustainable development.

Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno said the system is designed to ensure carbon trading benefits communities as well as investors. It’s part of a broader effort to build African institutions that can attract climate finance while protecting national and local interests.

“We are building a system grounded in fairness, transparency, and inclusivity, one that ensures communities, particularly those who conserve and protect our forests, are recognized and equitably benefit from carbon market participation,” Ng’eno said.

The registry will include a forestry carbon registry launched last year to support Kenya’s national tree-growing program, one of Africa’s most ambitious reforestation efforts.

Germany provided financial and technical support for the national registry through its development agency, GIZ. It announced an additional 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) to strengthen Kenya’s carbon market readiness.

Analysts say centralized national registries are critical for carbon markets, which have faced increasing scrutiny over questionable credits and inconsistent standards.

The registry is expected to become fully operational this year.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

ALLAN OLINGO

Associated Press