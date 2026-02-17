France’s Macron holds bilateral talks with India’s Modi to boost economic and strategic ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron met with India’s Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Tuesday for bilateral talks aimed at deepening economic and strategic ties as the two countries seek closer cooperation amid global uncertainty and shifting geopolitical alignments.

The meeting in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, underscored the growing importance of the partnership, which has expanded from defense to trade, technology and energy, with Paris positioning itself as one of New Delhi’s most reliable European partners.

“India-France partnership knows no boundary. In today’s era of uncertainties, this partnership is a force for global stability and progress,” Modi said during a joint news conference with Macron.

The talks came as India looks to attract foreign capital and strengthen supply chain while France seeks a stronger foothold in the Indo-Pacific and a long-term role in India’s economic and security landscape.

The two leaders later virtually inaugurated a final assembly line for the production of H125 helicopters, which is joint venture involving India’s Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus.

The assembly line in the southern state of Karnataka is India first facility in the private sector to make helicopters.

Macron said that Franco-Indian relationship was in a phase of acceleration in response to the changing international order.

“We have a special global strategic partnership, which gives new ambitions to the ties between India and France,” he said.

Macron listed the space industry, nuclear energy, rare earth and critical minerals, aeronautics and high-speed trains as key sectors for partnership with India, and favored a free-trade agreement between New Delhi and the European Union.

Macron also called on India to join efforts with France toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine and invited Modi to join the Group of Seven summit in June in Evian, France.

“As the ceasefire remains difficult to achieve, and I regret that, we could join our efforts to secure the establishment of an immediate and lasting moratorium on strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Macron said.

Modi said India would continue to advocate for peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in western Asia and eastern Europe.

The economic ties between Paris and New Delhi have expanded steadily through rising trade and deeper French investments in Indian manufacturing, energy, defense and infrastructure. Bilateral trade exceeded $15 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2025, making France India’s third-biggest trading partner in the EU, according to Indian government data.

Defense cooperation sits at the core of the relationship. Last week, an Indian government panel gave its preliminary approval for the purchase of military equipment worth $40 billion, including 114 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Maintaining air power is a strategic priority for India, which faces persistent security challenges along its borders with nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and China.

India already operates two squadrons of Rafale fighter jets and last year signed a deal to purchase 26 marine variants of the stealth fighter for the navy.

Corbet reported from Paris.

By RAJESH ROY and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press