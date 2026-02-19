Curling semifinal matchups take shape at Olympics, with Switzerland in men’s, women’s competitions

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO (AP) — The curling semifinal lineups at the Milan Cortina Olympics are beginning to take shape, with two teams qualifying apiece on the men’s and women’s side.

Switzerland and Canada have already qualified for the men’s curling semifinals. Sweden and Switzerland will occupy spots in the women’s semis.

The other spots are still up for grabs and will be decided on Thursday.

The men’s semifinal matches are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The women’s semifinals are set for Friday at 2:05 p.m. All times are local.

Here’s a quick breakdown.

Men’s Olympic curling semifinals at Cortina

Switzerland is undefeated going into the semifinals. Canada has won 7 games and lost one, to Switzerland.

Still in contention to make the semifinals are Great Britain, Italy, Norway and the U.S. That will depend on the results of the matches that began Thursday morning. Sweden, the defending gold medalists, are out of contention.

The men’s bronze medal match will be on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The gold medal match will be Saturday at the same time.

Women’s Olympic curling semifinals at Cortina

Sweden is in the lead in the women’s field going into the semifinals. It has won 7 games and lost two, to Korea and Canada.

Switzerland, just behind, has played one fewer game than Sweden. It has won six games and lost two, to Japan and Sweden.

Behind them, Canada, Korea and the U.S. are tied for third place, each having won five games and lost three. The final two spots in the semifinals are up for grabs. There will be one more round of play at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, before the semifinals.

The women’s bronze medal game is set for 2:05 p.m. Saturday, and the gold medal game is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Sunday.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

By JULIA FRANKEL

Associated Press