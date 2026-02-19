Countries that attended Trump’s first Board of Peace meeting in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Board of Peace met for the first time in Washington on Thursday, bringing together officials from nearly 50 countries. Twenty-seven of the countries have joined the board. The other participating countries — as well as the European Union — came as observers.

President Donald Trump opened the meeting, announcing that nine board members pledged a combined $7 billion toward relief in war-battered Gaza Strip.

Here’s a look at which counties attended the meeting.

Members of the Board of Peace

— Albania

— Argentina

— Armenia

— Azerbaijan

— Bahrain

— Bulgaria

— Cambodia

— Egypt

— El Salvador

— Hungary

— Indonesia

— Israel

— Jordan

— Kazakhstan

— Kosovo

— Kuwait

— Mongolia

— Morocco

— Pakistan

— Paraguay

— Qatar

— Saudi Arabia

— Turkey

— United Arab Emirates

— Uzbekistan

— Vietnam

Observers

— Austria

— Croatia

— Cyprus

— Czech Republic

— European Union

— Finland

— Germany

— Greece

— India

— Italy

— Japan

— Mexico

— Netherlands

— Norway

— Oman

— Poland

— South Korea

— Romania

— Slovakia

— Switzerland

— Thailand

— United Kingdom