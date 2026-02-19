Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
39.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Countries that attended Trump’s first Board of Peace meeting in Washington

By AP News
Trump Board of Peace

Trump Board of Peace

Photo Icon View Photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Board of Peace met for the first time in Washington on Thursday, bringing together officials from nearly 50 countries. Twenty-seven of the countries have joined the board. The other participating countries — as well as the European Union — came as observers.

President Donald Trump opened the meeting, announcing that nine board members pledged a combined $7 billion toward relief in war-battered Gaza Strip.

Here’s a look at which counties attended the meeting.

Members of the Board of Peace

— Albania

— Argentina

— Armenia

— Azerbaijan

— Bahrain

— Bulgaria

— Cambodia

— Egypt

— El Salvador

— Hungary

— Indonesia

— Israel

— Jordan

— Kazakhstan

— Kosovo

— Kuwait

— Mongolia

— Morocco

— Pakistan

— Paraguay

— Qatar

— Saudi Arabia

— Turkey

— United Arab Emirates

— Uzbekistan

— Vietnam

Observers

— Austria

— Croatia

— Cyprus

— Czech Republic

— European Union

— Finland

— Germany

— Greece

— India

— Italy

— Japan

— Mexico

— Netherlands

— Norway

— Oman

— Poland

— South Korea

— Romania

— Slovakia

— Switzerland

— Thailand

— United Kingdom

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.