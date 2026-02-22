Sweden beats Switzerland for gold in women’s curling at the Milan Cortina Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — When it comes to Olympic curling, Sweden is right behind Canada as the most successful nation in the sport.

The Swedish women beat Switzerland for gold to conclude the discipline’s competition at the Milan Cortina Games on Sunday.

It was Sweden’s sixth Olympic gold and 13th medal overall in Olympic curling — trailing only Canada (seven golds and 14 medals) in both categories.

After upsetting top-ranked Canada in the semifinals, Anna Hasselborg’s Sweden defeated Silvana Tirinzoni’s Switzerland 6-5.

Hasselborg’s 12th-ranked team celebrated by jumping up and down on the ice, with a Swedish flag draped over their shoulders.

Canada beat the United States for bronze on Saturday.

Sweden also won the mixed doubles in Cortina, with Isabella and Rasmus Wranå, the country’s first-ever team of siblings at the Winter Olympics, taking gold.

In the men’s competition, Canada’s controversial team swept aside cheating allegations to beat Britain for gold.

The other members of Sweden’s team were Sara McManus, Agnes Knochenhauer and Sofia Scharback.

Knochenhauer knocked out four Swiss red stones in the 10th end to set up Hasselborg’s decisive hammer shot.

At 46, Tirinzoni was the oldest woman in the competition. She added Olympic silver to her four world championship golds.

