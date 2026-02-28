Co-host Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan in its last T20 World Cup match

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Co-host Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the last Group 2 game at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Pakistan needs to beat already eliminated Sri Lanka by about 65 runs to qualify for the semifinals ahead of New Zealand on net run-rate after England pulled off a dramatic win over the Black Caps on Friday.

Pakistan made wholesale changes to its playing XI and brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah, aggressive batter Khawaja Nafay and legspinner Abrar Ahmed.

Babar Azam, whose strike rate has been criticized in the shortest format, was finally dropped; opening batter Saim Ayub was surprisingly left out while fast bowler Salman Mirza was rested.

Captain Salman Ali Agha said he would have fielded first but it was a “massive opportunity” for his team to achieve a difficult task and set up a tall target for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, which fell to heavy defeats against both England and New Zealand in the Super Eight, made two changes. Injured Kusal Mendis made way for Kamil Mishara while Janith Liyanage came in for Dushan Hemantha.

South Africa from Group 1 and England from Group 2 have already qualified for the semifinals.

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

