New Zealand wins toss, elects to field against South Africa in Twenty20 World Cup semifinals

KOLKATA, India (AP) — New Zealand won the toss Wednesday and elected to field against 2024 runner-up South Africa in the first of the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals.

South Africa is on seven-match winning streak in this tournament, including a group-stage victory over New Zealand.

The New Zealanders, T20 World Cup finalists in 2021, had a nervy wait to confirm their semifinal spot this time. They qualified on better net run-rate than Pakistan, which only narrowly beat tournament co-host Sri Lanka in its last Super Eight game.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said “there’s always a little bit of pressure” in the knockout stages. Allrounder James Neesham, who was slotted to bat at No. 8, returned to the playing XI and legspinner Ish Sodhi was left out.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said it was important for his team to start well with the bat, with dew likely to make bowling difficult in the second half of the game.

South Africa is at full-strength side with recalls for Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, who were all rested for the last Super Eight game against Zimbabwe.

The second semifinal will be played between co-host India and England at Mumbai on Thursday.

Lineups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (captain), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

