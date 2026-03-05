South Korea beats the Philippines 3-0 for a second straight Group A win at the Women’s Asian Cup

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — South Korea scored two quick goals to take a commanding lead after 15 minutes before finishing off a 3-0 win over Philippines on Thursday, making it back-to-back Group A victories for the 2022 runners-up at the Women’s Asian Cup.

Jeon Yu-gyeong opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Park Soo-jeong doubled the lead in the 15th. Mun Eun-Ju put the result beyond doubt ni the 56th with a close-range volley.

Mun scored moments after Olivia McDaniel made an impressive fingertip save to deny Son Hwa-yeon’s curling left-foot shot.

The South Koreans scored from the resulting corner with Mun pouncing after McDaniel punched away the curling incoming kick but not getting it clear of the box.

South Korea leads Group A with six goals from two wins following its opening 3-0 result against Iran on Monday. Philippines’ bid for a quarterfinal spot is precarious after losing to the Koreans after an opening 1-0 loss to Australia.

Australia, the 2023 World Cup semifinalist, was playing Iran later Thursday at the Gold Coast.

In her pre-match news conference, striker Sara Didar choked back tears as she shared the concerns of her Iranian team for their families and loved ones amid the war at home while they’re away contesting the continental championship.

State of play

In Group B openers on Tuesday, Myong Yu Jong had a first-half hat trick in North Korea’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and defending champion China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

In Group C, Japan beat Taiwan 2-0 and Vietnam edged India 2-1 with a goal in stoppage time to edge India 2-1 at Perth on Wednesday.

