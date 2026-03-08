Lens moves 1 point behind PSG in French title race after beating Metz 3-0. Lyon faces Paris FC

PARIS (AP) — Lens capped a fine week by beating Metz 3-0 on Sunday to move one point behind Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain in a tense title race.

PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Monaco on Friday opened the door for rival Lens, which reached the French Cup semifinals on Thursday after beating Lyon on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

There are nine games left in Ligue 1 and Lens hosts PSG on April 11.

Rock-bottom Metz rode its luck until Saudi Arabian defender Saud Abdulhamid put Lens ahead just before halftime with a powerful half-volley following good work from striker Abdallah Sima, who had twice gone close to scoring.

Abdulhamid then combined with Adrien Thomasson to set up France winger Florian Thauvin for a neat finish from the edge of the penalty area just after the break.

Midfielder Amadou Haidara made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute after playing a one-two with former Metz captain Matthieu Udol as Lens took control. Udol was born in Metz and made 185 appearances at left back before forcing a move this summer.

Later Sunday, Lyon was looking to bounce back from two league defeats and a French Cup exit when it hosted Paris FC, which won under new coach Antoine Kombouaré last weekend.

Also, Lille hosted midtable Lorient.

Thauvin presses his case

Thauvin scored one goal, set up the other and then netted with the decisive kick in the penalty shootout against Lyon.

The 33-year-old Thauvin joined from Italian side Udinese this season. He was a fringe player in the France team when it won the 2018 World Cup and then had a long spell out.

But Thauvin’s fine form with Lens helped him break back into the national team and he scored against Azerbaijan last October. He is pushing for a place in coach Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad later this year. ___

