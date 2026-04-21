Taiwan president cancels trip to Eswatini and accuses China of pressuring African countries

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president canceled a planned visit to Africa this week after three countries withdrew permission for him to fly over their territories, under pressure from China, his office said Tuesday.

“According to our understanding, the cancellation of flight permits by Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar without prior warning was actually due to strong pressure from the Chinese authorities, including economic coercion,” read a statement by the presidential office.

President Lai Ching-te was set to visit Eswatini, Taiwan’s last remaining diplomatic ally in Africa, from April 22 to 26.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary, and prohibits countries it has diplomatic relations with from maintaining formal ties with Taipei.

Over the past few years, Beijing has intensified a campaign of poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

Taipei currently has diplomatic ties with only 12 countries, almost all smaller nations in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific.